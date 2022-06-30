Markets make good ground for community conversations

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MISSION accomplished for Doris Cowan, the Coffs Harbour volunteer who is organising the city’s Christmas In July fundraiser, the Christmas Community Luncheon and is pioneering the creation of an overnight shelter in Coffs Harbour for the homeless – the 3Rs.

Doris and friends set up and manned a stand at Harbourside Markets on Sunday 26 June and had lots of community interest in the projects while selling donated clothes and bedding to raise funds.



“It was a great, warm sunny day,” Doris told News Of The Area.

“Awareness of my volunteer work is spreading, with many people donating change and coming for a chat.

“We managed to get some awesome donations for the silent auction for Christmas In July.

“Great contacts and friendships are being formed through the community and being at the markets is an effective way to meet people and share our projects and let people know how they can help us.

“Don’t forget to purchase your ticket for the Christmas In July event,” she urges.

Christmas in July takes place on Thursday 14 July at Coffs Harbour Surf Lifesaving Club, proceeds of which will help with the annual Community Christmas Luncheon that Doris and her husband David have taken on.

Doris was selling donated clothes, bedding and household items.

“Thanks to those who donated for the market sale and also thank you to my volunteers on the day as well as Kim Towner, who runs Harbourside Markets, for all her community generosity,” said Doris.

“I still have many clothes of all sizes left over.”

So, if you’re in need please contact Doris on 0411 428761 for free clothes and or bedding.

Looking ahead to the Christmas Day Community Luncheon, Doris has been receiving food and toy donations for sharing on the day.

“Thanks go especially to New Horizons who have generously donated tinned food and toys for the Christmas Day Community Luncheon,” said Doris.

By Andrea FERRARI