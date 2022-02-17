Marlene Griffin exhibits ‘Art Adventures’ at the Stringer Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARLENE Griffin has always had a great love of drawing and painting but never found time to pursue these interests until she retired.

Her career pathway had always been in science and so finding more time in recent years, has meant that art has become an exciting adventure for her.

Painting in a variety of media such as watercolour, acrylics, inks and oil, Marlene explains she chooses a particular medium according to the subject she is working on.

Some subjects lend themselves more to one medium rather than another.

One of her favourite scenes to paint is Shelly Beach.

As a member of the Nambucca Valley Arts Council, Marlene’s work is always on display throughout the year in the Stringer Gallery where she sells mainly local views of the Nambucca Valley painted in oils.

Marlene will display her ‘Art Adventures’ exhibition at the Stringer Gallery, Nambucca Heads from 1 March to 2 April 22.

She frequently exhibits at the Nexus Gallery in Bellingen as well.

Marlene said, “My whimsical works also attract some sales.

“People seem drawn to my dancing chickens and mischievous cats.”

An important motivation for Marlene’s art is a most commendable one.

“Over the year, I donate any funds raised in sales of my art works to charitable causes,” she said.

“During this exhibition I will be donating any proceeds to support refugees and their children living in New South Wales.

“Funds are needed to manage soup kitchens, pay for clothing, accommodation and other basic necessities for families in desperate circumstances.”

Gallery Hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 3pm and Saturday 9.30am – 12 noon.