Martin Ballangarry is running for Nambucca Valley Council in the upcoming elections

NAMBUCCA Valley Councillor Martin Ballangarry is a man of experience, with 18 years of being on Council behind him.

One of these years was spent as Deputy Mayor.

This experience is combined with a myriad of other commitments that Cr Ballangarry is passionately involved in.

All of these show his dedication and commitment to the health and wellbeing of everyone in the community.

Cr Ballangarry has recently been appointed (acting) President of the Local Government Aboriginal Network (LGAN), prior to this he was Deputy President.

The LGAN has conferences which bring together Aboriginal Councillors from across NSW to share best practice, initiatives and programs.

His long-standing position in Nambucca Valley Council is something that Cr Ballangarry believes has given him great insight into how Council operates.

News Of The Area asked Cr Ballangarry what he has learned over the years as Councillor, and how this will help him if he enters another term.

“My experience on Council has taught me a lot about how Local Government operates, and with this I can help new Councillors learn as well and continue to work for the best outcomes for all of the Valley.”

As the first Gumbaynggirr community member to ever be elected to Nambucca Valley Council, Cr Ballangarry said he has worked hard to listen to community concerns.

He wants to improve the recognition and support of Gumbaynggirr people and culture in what the Council does.

“There is a Reconciliation Plan in Council, and it needs to be looked at and acted on.

“This is something that I will work on if I serve another term.”

If re-elected, Cr Ballangarry said he will look at employment strategies.

“I am concerned about the lack of employment opportunities in the Valley for everyone in the community.

“We have to work to provide employment opportunities in the town.”

Cr Ballangarry believes in improving the physical and mental health of people in the Nambucca Valley.

He is supportive of programs that support youth and provide them with opportunities to learn and develop healthy lifestyles and habits.

“I see a lot of people with low-self esteem,” he said.

“They often don’t know how to apply for a job because they’re not feeling good about themselves.

“Council needs to support programs that help with education and training.”

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN