Mary Help of Christians Primary School celebrates schools reopening after lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DELIGHTED teachers greeted the children in the school drop-off zone as they arrived back at Mary Help of Christians Primary School (MHOC) in Sawtell on Monday after a four-week absence.

Cheers rang out across the Mid North Coast when the end of the lockdown was announced last Thursday.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“We’re not sure who was more thrilled, the students, the teachers or the parents,” Margaret Ryan, Acting Principal told News Of The Area.

The teachers at MHOC have spent the last four weeks teaching children online via Google Classroom, creating interactive lessons which include instructional videos and sound-bite feedback to make it accessible for everyone.

“But as creative and innovative as the teachers have been, nothing beats having children back to school at last,” said Emma Connor, Kindergarten teacher at MHOC.

“We tried to make the learning as fun as possible.

“Last week the children pretended to go on a camping trip.

“They had great fun with their families cooking s’mores, making camping lists and getting outside to experience and observe nature in their own backyards.

“Lots of children even set up tents inside their houses and slept in them overnight.

“One family ended up camping all weekend along their stretch of river.

“It was heart-warming to see families coming together and enjoying the experience.

“While being back at school is so much better for learning, even more important is the opportunity for the children to catch up with their friends again.

“The playground was buzzing with excitement as the children were finally able to play together again.”

Margaret Ryan added, “It has been so challenging for families.

“So many of our parents were trying to work from home while supporting their children with their learning.

“On top of that, they needed to ensure the children got enough exercise as well as some fun down-time.

“There just aren’t enough hours in the day.”

The children will be back in the classroom for a week before they break for the Spring school holidays.

“Hopefully, Term 4 will see a further easing of restrictions so that our parents and our wider community can come together to enjoy end-of-year celebrations.”

By Andrea FERRARI