Master plan unveiled for $100 million Stage 2 redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital

MYALL Lakes residents have been given their first look at the $100 million Stage 2 redevelopment of Manning Base Hospital with the master plan unveiled today.

Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said Stage 2 builds on the $40 million upgrade completed as part of Stage 1 in mid-2020.



“We know that more people are choosing to escape to the country from our big cities, and this is about delivering the health infrastructure that growing regions like Myall Lakes need,” Mrs Taylor said.

“This masterplan meets what the community expects and our health staff deserve, and today marks an important milestone in the delivery of a world-class hospital for the region.”

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the redevelopment will ensure the health needs of the local community are met now and into the future.

“Stage 2 of the redevelopment will deliver upgraded inpatient beds and accommodation and modern facilities to support best practice models of care,” Mr Hazzard said.

“These enhanced health facilities and services will strengthen the region’s healthcare and provide positive social benefits in Taree and surrounding communities.”

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said work on site is expected to start once project planning is complete and statutory planning approvals have been achieved.

“It is vital that Myall Lakes residents have access to the best healthcare facilities and Stage 2 of the redevelopment will continue to ensure that,” Mr Bromhead said.

“This follows the completion of the $40 million Stage 1 redevelopment, which improved renal and cancer services and provided a new medical imaging unit.

“A further $100 million for Stage 2 will deliver a first-class hospital to meet the growing needs of patients right across our community.”

The NSW Government has invested $140 million as part of Stages 1 and 2 of the Manning Base Hospital redevelopment.

This next stage is part of the NSW Government’s record $10.7 billion investment in health infrastructure to 2024, with nearly a third of the capital allocation in this financial year going towards regional and rural health facilities.

The Manning Hospital Redevelopment is being delivered in partnership with Health Infrastructure and Hunter New England Local Health District. Along with the redevelopment of the Manning Hospital, other projects underway in this health district include:

• $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct

• $500 million new Maitland Hospital

• $20 million for Glen Innes Hospital Redevelopment

• $45 million for Stage 3 of the Muswellbrook Hospital Redevelopment

• $80 million for Moree Hospital Redevelopment

• $53 million for Gunnedah Hospital Redevelopment.