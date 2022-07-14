Masterplan for new commercial precinct in Nambucca Heads

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MASTERPLAN is in the works for a 1.373-hectare block of commercially zoned land at 1 Railway Road, Nambucca Heads, which developers believe will “assist the main street commercial precinct, which has restricted parking capability and is difficult to expand due to geographical limitations”.

Sensory Cove Developers, who plan to develop the site, have yet to lodge a Development Application for the property located halfway between the Pacific Highway and the Nambucca Heads town centre.



According to the Sensory Cove website, the “masterplan is set to incorporate a mix of hotel/motel accommodation, neighbourhood shops, specialised retail, offices space with mezzanine, and boutique brewery, as well as other premises that will benefit the development as a whole”.

A registration of interest campaign is underway, welcoming both owner occupiers and tenants to join the project.

Josh Stevens, spokesperson for Sensory Cove Developments said he believes the project will “shape the future of Nambucca Heads”.

“The parking situation on the main street is dire, and the variety of shops is limited.

“Some locals drive to Coffs for basic goods and services.”

Mr Stevens said Nambucca Heads is “approaching commercial capacity”, a pressure which Sensory Cove believes can be alleviated through development of the Railway Road site.

“The urban sprawl has moved down from Brisbane and up from Sydney to arrive at its halfway point in Nambucca Heads.

“With an increase in residential housing and very little commercial progress, it is hoped that this development will help cater for the growth in population and holiday popularity.”

Planning commences on Friday 27 May 2022 and a Masterplan is set to be prepared by October 2022, pending the level of interest.

For more information, visit www.sensorycove.com.au/nambucca.