Matt De Groot becomes NOVA FM star and CHY Patron

MATT De Groot, CHY Graduate and breakfast newsreader on the Fitzy & Wippa program on Sydney’s NOVA FM is now a 104.1 CHY FM station patron.

Born and raised in Coffs Harbour, Matt got his start in radio by volunteering at 104.1 CHY FM while he was in high school.

“I remember someone from the station coming to the school and giving a talk about getting involved in radio.

“What hooked me was that I could get time off school.

“But once I found my voice, and just how I could make positive, creative change in the community, I knew this is what I wanted to do,” he said.

Matt was the vice-captain of both his primary and secondary schools and then went to the University of Canberra to study Sports Media.

“While at university in Canberra, I worked on a sports show at 104.7.

“I also got to do stuff on television with ATN and WIN News.

“When I finished my degree, I got a job in the newsroom at 2UE and was there for five years.”

After a brief stint caddying in the US for his sister, Matt returned to Australia and was hired by NOVA 96.9 in 2012, and he has been there ever since.

Along with his radio duties, Matt is also a Rugby League commentator for Channel 9, makes regular appearances on Channel 7’s The Morning Show, Channel 10’s Studio 10 as well as Sky News and the ABC.

Matt is also an ambassador for White Ribbon, Barnardos, and is on the Board of the Battling 4 Change charity.

Matt is also the game-day MC for the Sydney Swans, Wallabies and the Sydney Sixers.

“Volunteering and learning radio at 104.1 CHY FM was a terrific experience, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without that experience and opportunity.

“And now to be able to give back to the birthplace of my career is humbling and an honour.”

Mr De Groot said he wants to highlight the kinds of opportunities CHY can present.

“Everything I have been able to achieve in TV and radio is all very much down to starting at CHY.

“So if others are able to see an enjoyable fruitful career is possible and join CHY I’m happy,” he told News Of The Area.

“CHY has a unique selling point; there is no other station at all that allows a year 8 student to train up and get real on- air experience and is a fabulous resource.”

By Sandra MOON