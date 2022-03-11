May date set for Bellingen Show

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BELLINGEN Show is a-go for Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 May.

Chatting with News Of The Area, Bellinger River Agricultural Society President Gillian Anderson tells us her thoughts on why the tradition of the Agricultural Show is still important today.



“The Bellingen Show has been operating since 1881 and is renowned for bringing people together from all walks of life.

“This is one of the really special things about our show, and all country shows for that matter, they are vehicles for bringing the community together.

“It doesn’t matter if you are aged two or 92, our people are the reason why everyone gets such a thrill for the Bellingen Show, it is an opportunity to feel part of the community and be part of a community event.

“A few years ago, we ran a customer survey and one of the questions we asked was ‘What was the main reason you came to the Bellingen Show?’”

“The top response was to catch up with friends and family, chat with people you have not seen in a while and spend time with friends and family.

“It’s really very humbling that for all the Committee’s efforts to put on a spectacular event (which they deliver in spades) the overarching attendance driver for the show is the people and coming together as a community.

“We know people are craving to come together again, that was apparent at last year’s show.

“Sadly, many other agricultural shows in NSW have not run over the last few years because of Covid, floods and fire.

“We couldn’t hold the 2020 show due to Covid.

“When we were planning for the 2021 show we were very tentative about going ahead because we wanted to run a Covid safe Show.

“Thank goodness we did.

“We broke records in every area of the Show’s history.

“Thousands of people came through the showground gates and there were more competition entries than ever before.

“The atmosphere was warm and welcoming, you could feel that everyone was glad to be back connecting with their community.

“We can’t wait for that feeling again, bring on 2022.”

By Andrea FERRARI