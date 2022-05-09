Mayhem at Medowie ANZAC Dawn Service muster site

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE the ANZAC Day service at Medowie has been hailed as one of the best ever for the area, it did not go ahead without issues.

Those wishing to participate in the Dawn Service were asked to muster at the Bull n Bush Hotel car park, however they did so in pitch black conditions with no lighting available.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

News Of The Area has been contacted by one person that has a broken bone after a fall sustained in the premarch muster; that person is waiting to hear if they need surgery to repair the damage.

They are now working from home and have been advised they are unable to bear load on the leg for at least six weeks.

Another elderly gentleman was attended to by the NSW Ambulance prior to the march after a fall in the carpark.

He was later able to go home with his wife

Ian Harding, President of the Medowie RSL sub-Branch told News Of The Area, “It skipped our minds… we are disappointed and upset that this happened.”

The Dawn Service took place at the new war memorial at Medowie Social.

However, the muster site was allegedly problematic, with barriers to manage cars causing havoc and attendees being asked to use the torches on their mobile phones to assist with safety.

It appears that this occurred due to a change in venue, with the Bull n Bush no longer hosting the post-service ANZAC Day crowds.

With the march concluding at Medowie Social, the Bull n Bush did not open until later in the day.

“We have a plan in place for next year to have lighting in place,” Mr Harding said.

The NOTA understands that the RSL has insurance policies in place.

By Marian SAMPSON