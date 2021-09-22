Mayor encourages Port community to keep up the good work in COVID fight

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MAYOR Ryan Palmer has praised Port Stephens locals for achieving some of the highest double COVID vaccination rates in the Hunter Region, with around 50% of the population having received two jabs.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my community.



“These results tell us that we are taking COVD very seriously in Port Stephens,” Mayor Palmer said.

“We’re all doing our bit to protect the most vulnerable – including our many older residents, as well as our kids.

“Our thriving business and tourism industry has been hit hard since 2020.

“I know our community is as keen as I am to open our doors once again and welcome visitors from outside our region back to Port Stephens.

“Getting our kids back to school – especially our infants and those completing their HSC – is another top priority.

“Kids have done it tough during the past few months and the sooner we get them back to their friends and their studies, the better.

“Now that kids over 12 are eligible for their vaccine, I encourage everyone to talk to your GP about it as soon as you can.”

Mayor Palmer said he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re nearly there – in the meantime get those 2 vaccinations as soon as you can and continue to make COVID safe choices and we’ll be able to restart sooner.

“I want to thank our entire community for their hard work and resilience during the past few months.

“It’s been so hard for so many of us but our hard work is paying off.”

Find out more about Council’s response to COVID-19, changes to our facilities and services, and support available for community and business at portstephens.nsw.gov.au/your-council/covid-19.