McDonalds set to open in Medowie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHILE many Medowie locals didn’t believe that their town needed a McDonalds, others see it as a sign that the township is coming of age.

The franchise will see an opportunity for local youth and mature workers to gain positive employment and it will become yet one more place to grab a quick meal.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

For those that rally against McDonalds for the nature of the food on offer, it is good to remember that it is up to the individual to choose if they want fries with that or not.

Port Stephens Councillor Chris Doohan told News Of The Area, “With the introduction of Macca’s to Medowie comes the opportunities that one of the largest global companies brings.

“Firstly this will be another shot in the arm to expand and support Ronald McDonald House, a wonderful charity that helps countless seriously ill kids and their families.

“The opportunities locally will be welcomed by many families.

“Both my children have cut their teeth on a working life at Macca’s, and the availability for employment for people in Medowie will be terrific, and in turn boost our town’s local economy.”

McDonalds has a tradition of supporting the local communities where they operate and this is great news for local sporting teams and community organizations.

“Macca’s support the community in other ways also with their commitment to local sports sponsorships.

“In all NSW, Macca’s is a major supporter of Little Athletics.

“I know of many people that believe we will now have a massive increase in rubbish, and that is a real concern.

“In council I negotiated that one of their conditions of consent would require the store to have an increased level of effort (over and above their standard practices) of rubbish surveillance and disposal for our town.

“I ask people to remember that it is not Macca’s that leave their rubbish everywhere, it is (some of) the consumers that are doing the wrong thing.

“Do you blame Coca-Cola when you see an empty coke can on the side of the road?

“Macca’s is also a major sponsor and supporter of Clean Up Australia Day.”

Cr Doohan reminded Medowie locals to consider local food outlets when deciding where to eat.

“Medowie is lucky enough to have a massive range of food and dining options, and Macca’s will give people another option especially when other businesses are closed.

“However, I do ask people to remember to support local small businesses as well.

“It is critical that we keep loyal and supportive to these small businesses, especially after the impact of this lockdown has all but crippled them,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON