McKay Brothers play Macksville Ex Services with debut CD

LAUNCHING their first CD after a lifetime of playing music in pubs, clubs and many a muster, the McKay Brothers will release ‘That Brother Of Mine’ with a live performance at Macksville Ex Services Club on Father’s Day.

Brothers Lach (59) and Geoff (68) decided to “bite the bullet,” Lach told News Of The Area.

Music runs through the veins of the brothers who grew up on a dairy farm in Simpsons Ridge, west of Bowraville.

“After a lifetime of performing and enjoying country music we have finally put ourselves far from our comfort zone, spending the past four months getting songs together and spending time in the studio putting our CD together,” said Lach.

“One of the songs on the CD was written by Kelly Dixon; well known in the industry – he’s 94, lives in Queensland, and is still writing songs.

“He wrote it for his wife, and it’s called ‘You’re Still Just 22’; he sent us the lyrics and we wrote the music.”

Another song, ‘Good Times Will Come’, was written by Geoff years ago, and the boys felt it is fitting for today.

Having travelled around Australia performing at musters, the boys had solid friendships in the music business.

“It was Rob Breese who really encouraged us to do this; he has a studio on his property in Tamworth – Beaten Track Studios – and that’s where we did the recording.

“Rob’s editing it as we speak, then it goes for mastering and will be ready for release by the end of August, in time for September’s Father’s Day gig.”

It’s been a long time coming, laughed Lach.

“But once we started doing it, we thought…’this is alright’.”

Lach and Geoff hope they can inspire others to “do stuff to make it work” despite COVID causing events to be cancelled.

“Rob released our single, ‘You’re Still Just 22’, through CRS, which distributes worldwide, and then we started posting live shows on Facebook which has an international audience.

“A radio station owner in the UK, Alan Cole, from Don Valley Country Radio in Doncaster, sent me a message saying his audience was enjoying Australian country music.

“We worked from a belief that ‘you’re never too old’ and found ways to share our music when events were being cancelled and the music industry was being hit hard.

“We’ve loved doing this and are looking forward to launching the CD in Macksville on Father’s Day.”

By Andrea FERRARI