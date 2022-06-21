McTernan wins silver medals at Para World Champs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADELEINE McTernan, former Coffs Harbour Para-swimmer, has come away from the 2022 World Para-swimming Championships, held on the Island of Madeira from 12-15 June, with two silver medals as a member of the mixed 4 x 100 freestyle relay team and the mixed 4 x 100 medley relay team.

Backing up her silver medal performance in the mixed 4 x 100m S14 freestyle relay from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic games ten months ago, McTernan and her Australian teammates repeated their silver medal performance.

In an action-packed mixed S14 Freestyle relay race, the Australian team were beaten by the fast-finishing British team who stopped the clock and won the gold medal in a time of 3:44.03.

McTernan, who swam the anchor leg, performed valiantly to bring the Australian team home to win the silver medal in a time of 3:48.36, with Brazil winning the bronze medal in a time of 3:49.93, and Canada finishing fourth with Japan finishing in fifth place.

The race of the meet occurred last Saturday evening European time, in the inaugural mixed 4 x 100m S14 IM medley relay.

The nail-biting race saw the Australian team lead the race only to be beaten by one hundredth of a second, seeing Great Britain win the gold medal.

McTernan who swam the anchor leg, was handed the lead, all she had to do was fight off the British swimmer, Bethany Firth, the fastest women’s S14 swimmer and the current 100m freestyle world record holder.

Both women swam brilliantly with Firth just edging McTernan and the Australian team from the gold medal.

The Great Britain time was 4:09.29, with Australia time of 4:09.30.

Brazil won the bronze medal in a time of 4:13.35, with Japan finishing fourth and Canada finishing fifth.

Allison McTernan, Maddie’s mum said, “Wow, what a race, my husband and I were so excited and extremely happy for Maddie and her Australian teammates, they were so close to winning the gold medal, hopefully next time they can win.”

McTernan’s father said, “My wife and I are so proud of her performances, two silver medals at these World Champs.

“What she has achieved over the last ten months is quite stunning.

“I must point out and credit must be given to Maddie’s swim coaches over the years whose hard work and training laid the foundations for Maddie making the Australian Para-Dolphin swim team and winning three silver medals for Australia, and my wife and I are so indebted for their commitment to her.”

Madeleine said, “I managed to win two silver medals in both relays, made two finals in my individual events, I finished fourth in the women’s 200m freestyle final missing bronze by 0.30 milliseconds, I finished fifth in the 100m backstroke final and achieved a PB in my 100m breaststroke race.”

Madeleine further stated, “I’d like to thank the Coffs Harbour and Woolgoolga communities and everyone who has supported me and cheered me on for this meet thank you.”

Coffs Harbour coach Eugene Brogmus said, “I am looking forward to personally congratulating Maddie on her silver medal winning performances for Australia, also for what she has done for Coffs Harbour swimming.

“I am so proud of her.”

Coffs Harbour Swim Club President Daniel Bannerman said, “Wow 0.1 hundred of a second from winning a gold medal.

“The club is proud of Maddie winning two silver medals for Australia, and the Coffs Harbour swimming club will be looking forward to reuniting with Maddie and her family later in the year.”

By Andrea FERRARI