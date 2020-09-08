Medowie Combined Probus Club celebrates 17th year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Combined Probus Club of Medowie was fortunate to have a function to celebrate the 17th birthday of the club in August.



While the actual birthday was in July, due to Covid-19 restrictions the event was postponed until August.

Kevin Tomlinson of the Combined Probus Club of Medowie told News Of The Area, “Management at The Greenhouse at Pacific Dunes were able to comply with the Covid-19 protocols and host the function in their function room.

“The meal was a great 2 course meal followed by the Birthday cake, which was cut by one of the nonagenarian members of the Club, Reg Jones,” he said.

The function provided members the opportunity to celebrate with other members, without however the ability to mingle.

Members enjoyed the change that the event brought from the previous months of isolation.

The club has also been fortunate to hold their meetings at the Medowie Community Centre since Port Stephens Council opened the Community Centres with Covid-19 protocols in place and limits on the numbers who may attend in the larger Hall.

Club meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 10.00 am and retirees, and semi-retirees are welcome.

The mantra of Probus is Fellowship, Fun and Friendship and particularly in the current situation provides a break from the feeling of isolation.

Any enquiries should be sent via email to [email protected].

By Marian SAMPSON