Medowie Girl Guides Recognised For Being Outstanding Role Models

MEDOWIE has an active group of Girl Guides.

The mission of Girl Guides is to empower girls and young women to discover their potential as leaders of their world.



Guiding provides an all-girl, non-competitive learning environment where girls can challenge themselves, find their voice, and meet new friends.

Guides offers girls the chance to develop their potential through seeking challenges while being proactive in the community.

Participants in the Girl Guides enjoy fun, friendship and adventure and learn about issues like body confidence.

Guides perform in plays and conquer their fears while developing a love for the outdoors.

Through teamwork Guides develop a sense of achievement working through challenges and setting goals.

This week Medowie Girl Guides are congratulating Libby Keeley and Rachael Baas on receiving the Girl Guides Asia Pacific Leadership Award.

Mackenzie Baas told News Of The Area, “Only five of these awards are handed out every three years in the whole of the Pacific Region and two of the five have come to the Medowie Guide Leaders.”

Medowie Guides currently has around 50 guides aged between five and eighteen years participating in the programs.

The award recognises those who stand out as a role model, having acquired a high level of self development that enables them to provide quality Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting to girls and young women.

If you would like to get involved in Girl Guiding you can find out more at www.girlguides.org.au.

By Marian SAMPSON