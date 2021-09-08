Medowie local Karen McVey is stepping up this September to raise funds for Prostate Cancer Awareness

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANYONE who has lost a family member or friend to Cancer is aware of just how heartbreaking it is.

For Medowie local Karen McVey, within a matter of years she had lost her mother to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, and one year ago, lost her father to Prostate Cancer.



For many months, Karen didn’t have the words to speak up about her father’s battle, but now, she’s stepping up in September for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, participating in ‘The Long Run’.

Through the month of September, Karen will be walking 72km to raise funds and spread awareness for Prostate Cancer.

“I’m aware first hand of how this disease impacts not just those who are undergoing treatment, but all those around them; their family and friends who don’t know what to do to support them.

“You can’t put into words the emotional devastation that Prostate Cancer causes, and so I’m doing everything I can to make sure that no one has to go through something like that in the future.”

When she created her campaign, Karen didn’t know if people would actually donate, and set an initial target of raising $500, but she quickly surpassed this.

Karen then changed her target to be $1,111, an ‘Angel Number’ that her mother used to talk about and consistently notice and after her passing, Karen’s father would see 11:11 and the family would know that Karen’s mother was around.

Her family has certainly been around supporting Karen’s fundraising, with less than a week into her efforts having already met her new target.

“I think about what my father went through, and this is absolutely nothing in comparison to that, so I feel like I just have to get out there and do it,” Karen said.

Her most important message to the community is to get regular check-ups with their GP and to not be afraid to get a second opinion throughout any stage of cancer diagnosis or treatment.

“It truly is an incredible, painfully emotional journey but knowing that you can reach out for support makes a huge difference to how you get through this.

“I will continue to support the Prostate Cancer Foundation by taking part in their fundraising campaigns.

“This is a positive way for me to honour the memory of Dad – I miss him so much,” Karen told News Of The Area.

To donate to Karen’s efforts, visit: https://www.thelongrun.org.au/fundraisers/karenmcvey.

By Tara CAMPBELL