Medowie locals honoured in field renaming

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Monday 14 March, the Medowie Football Club (MFC) had a naming ceremony for three of their playing fields at Yulong Park, Medowie.

Field one was renamed Graham Beasley field.

“Graham was the President of MFC from 1980-1989, Graham navigated the club through its earliest and some of its most fruitful years, literally raising the club off the ground, including transforming the fields from a swamp and organising the building of the clubhouse, change rooms and canteen,” said Medowie FC Vice President Steve Withey.

Field two was renamed the Allan and Gail Morris field.

“Over the many years Alan was a part of MFC, he held many positions within the club, including Treasurer, Secretary and coaching three teams, including his sons’, the men’s and women’s teams as well as becoming a life member of the Newcastle Referees Association,” said Steve.

Field three was renamed the Bev Turnbull field.

“A real community driven soul, Bev’s contribution to the football club and her love of the Medowie community was peerless, her role as canteen supervisor was huge for the struggling club in its early days,” Steve said.