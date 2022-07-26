Medowie Probus Club Celebrates 19th Birthday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Combined Probus Club of Medowie has celebrated its 19th birthday with lunch at The Greenhouse at Dunes Golf Course.

Kevin Tomlinson, of the Combined Probus Club of Medowie, told News Of The Area, “James and his staff did their usual fantastic meal and service.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

While being mindful of covid and numbers being down a little on past birthday celebrations those attending enjoyed themselves, said Kevin.

“The cake and arrangements were organised by Lyn with assistance from Dawn and it was exceptionally well organised,” he said.

Medowie Probus Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month (December excepted) at 10am at the Medowie Community Centre.

Probus offers the opportunity for over 55’s who are retired or semi retired to connect with their community.

Interested people can contact the club at [email protected]

Meetings have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics and each month members enjoy “Munchies”, visiting local eateries, clubs and hotels, for a convivial lunch.

There are also other outings arranged, which have been curtailed during the past two years because of covid.

By Marian SAMPSON