Medowie Probus Club Members Take A Tram Tour Of Newcastle

THE Combined Probus Club of Medowie managed to have a day out together on the Newcastle Historic Tram Tour just before the lockdown.

Grahame Henderson, Secretary of the Combined Probus Club of Medowie told News Of The Area, “Chris, the operator of the Tram, was excellent, providing a commentary of the many and varied locations seen while touring the City of Newcastle.



“The historic sites and the beaches made the day very enjoyable.”

Making the outing even more special the members took the ferry from Stockton to Queens Wharf and after the tour returned by ferry.

From there they went to Stockton Bowling Club for a delicious lunch to cap off a most memorable day.

“Unfortunately, outings and activities planned, including a Tastes of the Upper Hunter Tour, and the regular ‘Munchies’ are all on hold due to the restrictions.

“While the Covid restrictions are in place all activities are suspended and hopefully the Club will resume the regular meetings soon,” he said.

The meetings are held at the Medowie Community Centre on the Third Wednesday of each month at 10.00 am.

There are regular Guest Speakers, covering many topics, particularly important to members.

Any information can be obtained by contacting the Medowie Club by email at medowieprobus@gmail.com.

The Probus mantra of Fun, Fellowship and Friendship is foremost in the aim of the Club.

By Marian SAMPSON