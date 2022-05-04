Medowie Township Does ANZAC Day Proud

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE new war memorial at Medowie was part of moving ANZAC Day commemorations on April 25.

Port Stephens Councillor and veteran Chris Doohan told News Of The Area, “It was a fantastic turn out for Medowie’s ANZAC Day Dawn Service.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Hundreds of people donned their medals, or those of their ancestors, to march down Ferodale Road to the beat of the drum band from Irrawang High – from current serving members and many veterans, to Air Force Cadets, Guides, Scouts and school kids.

“The road was lined with many people clapping as the parade marched by and listening to the shattering voice of parade commander Paul Bartlett call the orders of the march.”

Over 2,000 people attended the service at the new memorial at Medowie Social, where the shrine was blessed by Father Chris Yates.

“The RAAF Cadets manned the Catafalque party as the service began, emceed by Medowie RSL sub-Branch President Ian Harding.

“Speeches of ‘Thanks and Appreciation’ (were given) by me and a tribute to the ‘Animals of War’ (was provided) by Steve Withey,” Mr Doohan said.

Emotions ran high for some as the bagpipes were played as the sun rose by local veteran Jarad Ashpole.

“Many wreaths were laid and tears shed in a beautiful touch to the service.

“I had the honour of reciting the ‘Ode of Remembrance’, (which was) followed by a perfect rendition of The Last Post by bugler Katie Hamshaw.

“The silence of one minute was wonderfully respected by all, then the voices of thousands sang our national anthem.

“It was truly inspiring.

“Medowie ought to be damn proud of this ANZAC Day.

“It will live long in the minds of many,” Mr Doohan said.

For the fallen and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice serving our country there can be comfort and honour found in local communities standing tall and sharing in the spirit of the ANZACs.

By Marian SAMPSON