Medowie’s Angelina Shares The Go Green Machine

OUR local youth are keen to see changes in the way that our lives impact the environment.

They are driven by the fact that those making decisions now will not be alive to reap the results of devastating failures of the governments of the world’s attempt to address climate change.



The future of the world, the environment and its preservation are all something which is often discussed, but it’s the youngest generation who are frequently left out of the conversation.

Until now.

Nicoletta Vasilaras of Impact Institute told News Of the Area, “During lockdown learning, Stage 2 students (years 3 – 4) at Medowie Christian School (NSW) engaged in a three-week project as part of a unit called ‘Things that Change!’”

For the assignment, Year 3 student Angelina Jedinuk created the idea for the ‘Go Green Machine,’ a futuristic vehicle that cleans the environment while operating.

Angelina’s idea was nominated for publication in Excelencia, the Australian Christian College’s exhibition of high-quality student work across the country.

She will also present at the nationwide Excelencia Live event.

By Marian SAMPSON