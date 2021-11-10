Medowie’s Brooke Vitnell To Run For Paterson At Federal Election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DURING the Prime Minister’s visit to Tomago this week the new Liberal candidate for Paterson was launched.

The announcement of Brooke Vitnell’s candidacy was no surprise with the PM having been quizzed as to whether he would choose her as a “captains pick” at a media event earlier in the year.



Now the Medowie based solicitor and local community advocate has been officially selected to contest the election.

Ms Vitnell has pledged to put the people of Paterson first by tirelessly working to deliver a stronger community with more jobs and economic opportunities.

Ms Vitnell said she will fight for the families of the Hunter during what she believes is a critical time in the region’s future.

“Those of us putting up our hands to serve must match the strength and aspiration of the people we are striving to represent.

“At this critical time for our region I am sending a strong message that regardless of what industry you work in, I will fight to ensure you can succeed.

“I will put the people of Paterson first.”

Having fought to deliver better outcomes in youth mental health and the prevention of elder and domestic abuse, Ms Vitnell has a strong track record of advocacy.

Ms Vitnell’s community service also includes leadership roles with the Port Stephens Community Drug Action Team, youth mental health group COPSY and active membership of Medowie Lions, the Medowie-Williamtown Rotary Club and Marine Rescue Port Stephens.

Raised in Shoal Bay, the second of six children, Ms Vitnell is a solicitor in the family-run law firm, owned by her father David, practising property law, family law and wills and estates.

She also assists victims of institutionalised child sexual abuse with their claims under the National Redress Scheme in a pro Bono capacity.

Ms Vitnell said that she is not afraid of hard work, having previously worked for several federal ministers as an Adviser and Senior Adviser.

“My first job was scrubbing bathrooms while I was studying law at the University of Newcastle and then I worked for the very popular MP Bob Baldwin,” Vitnell said.

Vitnell says she’s keen to address climate change but not at the expense of Hunter heavy industries or the mining sector.

“I’m sick of people demonising the resources that have made our region prosperous and the jobs that put food on tables for thousands of families here.

“I support a plan to transition to renewable energies at a pace that doesn’t hurt locals,” Vitnell said.

By Marian SAMPSON