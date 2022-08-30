Medowie’s Yulong Oval to receive $200,000 upgrade

YULONG Oval in Medowie has received funding from the NSW Government as part of the latest round of the ClubGrants program.

NSW Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said $200,000 in NSW Government funding will go towards upgrading this valuable facility.



“This project will provide the Yulong Oval facility with a new multipurpose amenities building that will include change rooms, kiosk, storage, and specialised spaces such as referee and first aid rooms,” Mr Martin said.

“The works will improve the standard of existing sporting facilities and create a place that is more inclusive and accessible to help boost sport and recreation opportunities for local people of all abilities and backgrounds.”

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer along with Central Ward Councillors Chris Doohan, Steve Tucker and Jason Wells welcomed the ClubGrant funding and are looking forward to seeing the facilities upgraded.

“We are currently in the development phase of the Medowie Place Plan which is a project driven by community vision and priorities to cater for future population growth,” Mayor Palmer said.

“These upgrades to Yulong Oval are a win for Medowie – it is great to see further infrastructure and projects happening in this growing community.”

Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson said $12.5 million is allocated to the program each year to fund projects to build or upgrade community facilities, giving special consideration to vulnerable communities and areas enduring disasters like floods.

“These grants were designed to support facilities like Yulong Oval that have such a strong connection to their local community, enabling them to grow and continue to provide these valuable services,” Mr Anderson said.

“Since 2015, the NSW Government has funded more than 560 community projects worth more than $85 million under the Infrastructure Grants program.”

Applications for the next round of funding open from 10 October 2022.

To find out more or apply, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/responsible-gambling-grants