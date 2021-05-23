Meet a Bat Day on Saturday May 22 at the North Coast Botanic Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FANCY meeting a bat?

It’s a polarising proposition as these fascinating creatures have been both demonised (Dante) and heroized (Batman).

Put aside your preconceptions and come along to North Coast Botanic Gardens’ Meet a Bat Day on Saturday May 22, and learn about the crucial role bats play in our nearby environment.



With local colonies of bats at Woolgoolga, Coffs Creek, Toormina and Bellingen where you can see them hanging in their thousands in the trees; flying across the dusky sky at roosting time or hear them chirruping in the trees at night, these creatures are actually adding to our environmental wellbeing.

“In spite of what people might believe, these bats aren’t feral, threatening, or dangerous – in fact they’re a crucial part of the Australian environment,” Tina Birtels from WIRES told News Of The Area.

The education program is being funded by the NSW Government through a partnership between the Saving our Species program and the Environmental Trust

Denise Allison, Bat Carer at WIRES Mid North Coast tells us more about what you can expect to see and learn at the event.

“At this Meet a Bat experience you can find out all about these fascinating Australian native animals, find out why they’re important, what the real risks of having them around are (or aren’t), and how to live alongside them.

“You’ll hear about what threats the bats are currently facing, and learn about how you too, can help conserve these incredible animals.

“There’ll be opportunities to have all your questions answered by our bat experts.

“You will even get to meet (but not touch) tame flying-foxes.”

This event is a collaboration between Walkabout Wildlife Park, Sydney Bats, WIRES, Coffs Harbour City Council, NSW NPWS and the NSW Government’s Saving Our Species program.

For more information: https://everi.events/event/13296990-a/meet-a-bat-in-the-coffs-harbour-botanic-gardens.

By Andrea FERRARI