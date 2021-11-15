Meet Andrew Cole: Candidate For Port Stephens Council

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANDREW Cole has decided it is time for a change.

While some of us are prepared to vote with our feet, Andrew has put his hat into the ring for the people of Port Stephens to consider voting him onto Council as their community representative.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Andrew grew up in the Manning Valley and he and his wife have settled in Port Stephens, raising their three children.

Andrew Cole told News Of The Area, “We spent twelve years living in Raymond Terrace, then moved to a property in Glen Oak.

“Over the years I’ve worn many hats work wise as a farmer, truck driver, tradie, stay at home dad and now small business owner.

“After considerable requests from a few family members I decided to put my hand up to run for Council.

“I believe the main thing is that we as a community examine the people we elect to represent us.

“I think as an area we have to expect better from our Council, the people from West Ward are looking for the area not to be forgotten, there have been a lot of promises and no action or substance and meaning behind the words.

“There needs to be engagement for services, delivery on roads and communications and transparency on what is being done in the region.”

Andrew believes that the over 55’s developments put a high imposition on roads and infrastructure and these high increases in services and traffic have to be mitigated somehow.

“I think it is the same for everything, it has to be measured with real world outcomes for every policy and procedure.”

Andrew is passionate about keeping the area’s environment pristine, after all this is one of the major attractions is the environment that we live in and he believes that has to be held up as a positive.

“There has to be balance in everything,” he said.

By Marian SAMPSON