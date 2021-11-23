Meet Chris Baguley: Port Stephens Council candidate for West Ward

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONE of our upcoming Council election candidates can definitely be described as a colourful character who is a passionate family man and proud father.

Chris Baguley is standing for Port Stephens as a Councillor for West Ward.

He has been involved in local community sports with the Raymond Terrace Roosters Junior Rugby League Club as a committee member and as registrar.

Chris is a 41-year-old Lending Coach, who has lived in Raymond Terrace with his husband and two children for almost nine years.

Chris Baguley told News Of The Area, “I have been on the Irrawang Public School Parents and Citizens Association for the past five years, serving the last three years as treasurer.

“I have put myself in the public eye previously, being a strong advocate for marriage equality and addressing Council via public access on two occasions.”

Chris said he has decided to stand for election, as he has a true love for his town of Raymond Terrace and the wider region.

He and his family have made their home here, and he wants to give back, and be another voice on council and advocate for West Ward.

“I have no political affiliations nor vested interests and only wish to serve as an independent councillor, while obviously working in concert with my fellow councillors.

“You’ll also not see my name appear on a ballot as a candidate in the next state or federal election, I believe the greatest impact I can have is at the local level,” he said.

BY Marian SAMPSON