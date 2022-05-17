Meet The Candidates: Josephine Cashman to run for One Nation in Lyne

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Federal Election is just days away and News Of The Area is introducing you to the candidates for the election.

Josephine Cashman is standing as a member of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party, for the seat of Lyne in the upcoming election.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

As a descendant from the Warrimay people from the Mid North Coast of New South Wales, her family have had many years of connection to the local land and Josephine hopes to be given the chance to represent the area at a Federal level.

“If I am successful, I promise to honour the voices of our electorate.

“I am committed to serving my electorate and its constituents to the best of my ability which will involve listening to diverse concerns, acting upon them in a timely manner and communicating results from my electoral office,” she said.

After completing studies, Josephine worked as a Crown Prosecutor and has received multiple highly commended declarations from the Director of Public Prosecutions for two cases she has run.

Josephine has also worked as a member of Tony Abbott’s Indigenous Advisory Council and served as the Chair of its Safe Communities Committee until 2017.

She has a vast background in Law, and has previously been appointed to the Board of the Sydney Harbour Federation Trust and a Friend of the Commonwealth Treasury.

“As a former New South Wales Crown Prosecutor, I feel an obligation to support our nation.

“I feel compelled to speak against the abuse I have witnessed occurring in Aboriginal communities and elsewhere because there are not many politicians that have been listening to the people who are suffering,” she said.

Josephine says that financial and other resources rarely reach the people who need it the most.

“For instance, many people living in Aboriginal communities argue this is partly caused by imposters who gain powerful positions within universities, the public service, inside our valued institutions, and inside Land Councils and Native Title groups.

“Those who falsely claim Aboriginal heritage do it because it is easy and successive governments have done nothing about it, despite desperate calls to end it and the consequences have been devastating inside Aboriginal communities and elsewhere,” she said.

If elected Josephine says she will call for policy reforms and fight for the implementation of pragmatic solutions.

“I am committed to stopping the implementation of the divisive Uluru Statement and the defunding of Aboriginal affairs by replacing it with a model which promotes and encourages economic independence.

“All Australians are equal, and the Australian Constitution must be upheld.

“It must not be undermined by United Nations forums and its 193 member states,” she concluded.

By Tara CAMPBELL