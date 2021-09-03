Meet the eleven-year-old local cooking up a storm during lockdown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Carswell family are cooking their way through lockdown with a range of healthy sweets and family dinners which are a big hit with neighbours and a key ingredient to home-schooling.

Eleven-year-old Anais Carswell has been keeping busy whipping up culinary delights for her family and neighbours.



“I like to cook healthy sweets and dinners for the family, recently I made pine lime popsicles and the best homemade burgers.

“The great thing about cooking is that it doesn’t have to be perfect every time and there are no rules.

“It’s also quite educational because you do experiments which are part of science and keep you focused and busy,” said Anais.

Whilst Anais’s father Ian Carswell enjoys the food, cooking has a range of benefits, especially in lockdown.

“She makes an amazing pulled pork and chicken korma with her homemade spice mix and the raspberry and white chocolate muffins are delicious.

“It’s a fun way to keep the kids busy while I am working from home, cooking brings people together and we have found it rewarding to share our creations with our neighbours, by contactless delivery of course.

“I think it gives kids great life skills and encourages them to try new things.

“It also provides them with an understanding of healthy food choices and allows them to be creative.

“Cooking allows kids to use maths and science in a practical way and enables them to be self sufficient.

“It’s not just about cooking, the planning and organising that goes into meal preparation goes hand in hand with making it a valuable and fun learning experience,” said Ian.

By David WIGLEY