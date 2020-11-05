Melbourne Cup Celebrations Low Key in the Coffs Harbour Area

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN pre-Covid-19 times, up to 120,000 punters would have been at Flemington Racecourse last Tuesday, dressed in their finest clothes to eat, drink and have fun, and also watch the races.



However, this year, all Melbourne folk were resigned to watching the Melbourne Cup with the rest of the country on television this year, with the racecourse stands empty.

Celebrations in the Coffs Harbour area appear to have been subdued as well this year.

Hotels had The Cup on the big screens for patrons, and some conducted sweeps and/or offered lunch specials.

The Sawtell Hotel also ran a ‘best dressed’ competition, whereas, in previous years, it had hosted fashion parades.

The restaurant and bar at the Coffs Harbour Surf Lifesaving Club hosted a private function for 40 people, but this appeared to be a rarity.

The function was organised by the “Good Vibe Tribe Coffs Coast”, a group of women whose aim is to gather once a month to celebrate just being themselves.

Organiser Nicci Seccombe, said, “There are no formalities, just like-minded women connecting.”

Nicci and her friend and colleague, Sam Dawson, started the group a month ago via a Facebook page.

The function was sold out, indicating that there are many women in the area who relish the opportunity to ‘frock’ up in a nice place and enjoy each other’s company.

The event was styled as ‘The Birdcage’, in keeping with the Melbourne Cup and ‘Special Occasions’ decorations set the scene.

In keeping with the spirit of the Melbourne Cup, attendees enjoyed eating, drinking and chatting, and jumped up to watch Twilight Payment win it, albeit on a small screen.

A good time was had by all.

By Andrew VIVIAN