Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead to retire from Parliament at next election

MEMBER for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead is retiring from Parliament.

Stephen Bromhead has served as the Member for Myall Lakes since 2011 and will be stepping down from his role at the next election to focus on his family.



“It has been a true honour to represent the Myall Lakes in Parliament having made more than 1,400 speeches, responses and questions in which I have fought for our community for over a decade,” Mr Bromhead told News Of The Area.

“I’m proud that in that time I have secured hundreds of millions of dollars of funding for the region that has made a marked difference.

“I have been so fortunate to celebrate more than one hundred 100th birthday celebrations, countless anniversaries and other outstanding community achievements with those in the Myall Lakes.”

Throughout his time as an MP, he helped to secure $140 million funding to upgrade Manning Base Hospital, $20 million funding for Foster Hospital, a new $19.4 million Police Station in Taree and millions of dollars for local Surf Life Saving Clubs, amongst other achievements.

“I would like to thank our community for your support during my term, especially the volunteers for your incredible backing.

“I thank the National Party and my colleagues in Parliament as we continue to deliver for Regional NSW.”

Mr Bromhead says that he wished to thank his wife Sue and family for being by his side during his time in Parliament.

“I believe I will step down having left the Myall Lakes in a far stronger position than when I took office in 2011, but now it is time for me to turn my focus to my family after a difficult few months with my health,” he concluded.

By Tara CAMPBELL