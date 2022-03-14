Members Of Fingal Bay Probus Club Enjoying Retirement Life

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of Fingal Bay Probus Club have been blessed with sunshine as they gathered for some favourite events in recent weeks.

A wine tasting meeting was held in Geraldine and Roy Jeffery’s garden, giving Roy a chance to demonstrate his barbecuing skills.



Julia Redlich told News Of The Area, “Sausages are not usually a part of our wine tastings – but they were very welcome!”

On another day, a group visited Margaret Marlin’s home for morning tea with an abundance of home-baked delights on offer.

To add to the occasion there was a surprise online visit from Jenny Wright, who is obviously enjoying life at her new home in the country.

“Walking for pleasure is always a good start to any day and a recent trip along the Shoal Bay foreshore towards Tomaree Mountain proved delightful – and so was the coffee and conversation afterwards at Zenith Café,” she said.

Probus Clubs offer fellowship and friendship for the retired and semi-retired.

The Fingal Bay Probus Club meets at 9.30am on the second Monday of each month at the Fingal Bay Sports Club, 100 Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay.

New members and visitors are welcome to learn about Probus and the club’s activities that include wine and dine events, movies, day trips, and barbecues.

For more information, phone Rosamund on 4984 1448 or 0419 119 216.

By Marian SAMPSON