Members of Port Stephens Council left frustrated following a review of the Quarterly Budget in which $86,000 car for Mayor was purchased

IN the recent Port Stephens Council meeting on 10 May 2022, Councillors were reviewing the Quarterly Budget when an expense of $86,000 for a mayoral vehicle was identified, leaving some Councillors frustrated.

An $86,000 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor, purchased at a Port Macquarie dealer, was noted as an expense for a Mayoral Vehicle as part of the Port Stephens Council fleet.



Council policies entitle the Mayor to a vehicle funded by the ratepayers and the Mayor is given full discretion as to which vehicle is selected.

Port Stephens Councillor Giacomo Arnott says the car was not an efficient choice given Council’s current financial status.

“Council is in a financial situation that means we’re holding back on expenditure and not filling staffing vacancies simply to save money.

“The community is already suffering as a result of this financial situation, and the Mayor should read the room and try to be modest for once.

“The purchase of this extravagant vehicle is an affront to working families who are prioritising bills right now and figuring out how and when to pay their council rate bills,” he said.

Mayor Ryan Palmer however declared that he is “committed to the long-term sustainability of Council while at the same time ensuring the delivery of outcomes for our community”.

“I’m incredibly disappointed that the purchase of this vehicle has been turned into a political issue.

“I understand the concerns of the community and the perception created, however, this purchase was made in line with the relevant policies and procedures, taking into consideration potential financial implications,” he said.

Mayor Palmer said Council does not have a set price for the purchase of vehicles and that the previous mayoral vehicle was a Jeep Cherokee purchased in October 2017.

“Fleet purchases at Port Stephens Council are made in consideration of a whole of life costing.

“The contract amount disclosed in the Council report was GST inclusive, however as Council is exempt from GST the actual purchase price was $77,213.

“Based on this current term of Council, the estimated resale price for this particular vehicle is estimated at $63,000.

“This represents a capital cost to Council of $4,700 per annum over the three years,” Mayor Palmer said.

However, Councillor Arnott is not impressed and believes action needs to be taken.

“Ryan should be asking Council staff to list this big rig on Carsales where we will be able to sell it for what we paid for it and possibly even more.

“He needs to ask Council staff to pick up a premium vehicle at half the price.

“I’ll be working through a change to the policy to make sure no future Mayor is able to spend so much money on such a ridiculous vehicle ever again,” Cr Arnott said.

A motion was moved in Council to support the sale of the car but was lost five votes to four.

By Tara CAMPBELL