Members Of The Myall Coast Croquet Club Are Back On The Court After Lockdown

CROQUET is back on at the Myall Park Croquet Club.

Following the release of restrictions on Saturday, 11 September for regional areas, the Croquet Club reopened its courts for a maximum of 20 members.

As the lockdown lifts, life is returning to normal for those living on the Myall Coast.

Tony Jones from Myall Park Croquet Club told News Of The Area, “On Monday the 13th 20 members arrived to enjoy their first games in many weeks.

“Social distancing was easily maintained on the 2000 square metre lawns which had been maintained carefully throughout the lockdown by Colin McArthy.”

While the courts have been reopened for limited capacity, herbicide spraying and fertilising is currently underway.

This will be followed in the next few weeks with the courts being aerated and the lawns top dressed.

Maintenance of the courts may cause closure for a few days but members should reap the rewards of better surfaces in the long run.

“In the meantime, our members are enjoying the lovely spring weather and exercise with the games and an excellent level of play,” Tony said.

All members should be aware of conditions of the courts – if in doubt please email the captain or secretary for an update.

By Marian SAMPSON