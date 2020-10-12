Members Of The Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group Go Pink For Breast Cancer Awareness Month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OCTOBER is breast cancer awareness month and it is a month that normally sees the ladies of the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Services holding a massive Pink Breakfast.



Unfortunately, due to restrictions the annual fundraiser is not going ahead this year.

The committee wanted to find a new way to let men and women diagnosed with breast cancer know that there is help at hand.

They have turned to Lifeline on Magnus Street who have generously allowed a pink themed window for the month which was dressed by the support group.

They have also secured an advertisement inside the bus shelter on Donald Street in Nelson Bay which features their new colour of pink and new logo.

Judy Watton told News Of The Area, “Our fundraising has been limited, but we have been lucky with some donations so we are still able to help our patients and carry on.”

The Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group had four new patients diagnosed and referred to them for services this month.

The group organises transport to the Mater and Genesis in Lake Macquarie where most Tomaree based patients need to travel for chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

They also provide food vouchers where needed, as most patients need to stop work.

It is not just women that get breast cancer, the service is currently assisting one male patient.

The most important message that Judy has for everyone is to get their breasts checked.

“The mobile service will be at Soldiers Point Bowling Club through October and November and it is a great time to book in for a check,” she said.

Judy urges women in particular to note any changes no matter how old or young they are and to get them checked out.

Early detection usually reflects in less invasive treatment.

If you need help contact the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group.

By Marian SAMPSON