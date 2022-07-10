Membership moves Coffs Harbour Yacht Club into the future

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EMERGING into the calm sunny weather of winter, the Board of the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club feel confident that postponements due to the pandemic and perpetual rain are behind them.

Cancellations caused havoc with the Club’s calendar of events and the membership missed out on both competitions and classes.



Now the Board is promulgating its forward planning is designed to celebrate and grow the iconic waterfront aquatic sports hub.

With a mission statement to increase support for ocean water sports for the Coffs Harbour Region and Northern NSW, the club’s objectives are to have a thriving safe sailing school with a calendar of regatta events for dinghy and keel boats, manage major water sports events and functions for the community and members.

“The Yacht Club gives amenity to yachting, sailing and learn to sail courses, as well as other aquatic based sports and community clubs,” Commodore John Wait told News Of The Area.

“We want to build on the history of our community involvement.

“We are committed to providing the community with facilities and amenities to enjoy the harbour, marina and foreshore.

“The site is pivotal to the access and enjoyment of the jetty beach.

“The more members we have, the more we can give back to the community through aquatic sports and amenities to enjoy them.”

Richard Hinton, General Manager, added, “The Yacht Club offers a range of memberships with discounts off food, the use of showers and amenities for personal use.

“And you get the best view in the most iconic area of the city and friendly service.

“The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club is here to stay.

“Come and join us and make our view, your view,” Commodore John Wait said.

“Together we can continue to provide a fantastic community amenity for sailing, water-based sports and community groups.”

Check out the website coffsyachtie.com.au or call Richard Hinton, General Manager on 0413 976 459 or John Wait, Commodore on 0428 788 934.

By Andrea FERRARI