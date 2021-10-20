Memories live on at the Tilligerry Aquatic Center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TILLIGERRY has preserved the memories of many locals who have passed on or who have served the community.

Indeed our pool has been named after Doreen Bradley, a woman who played such a pivotal role in having it built.



A plaque bearing her name has been set in concrete on the pool deck and another listing the names of other major contributors is fixed to the wall near the office.

On top of this, two gardens have been named after swimmers who are no longer with us.

Luke Potts, a lap swimmer and an employee of our hardware store who died tragically young, has a memorial garden named after him located at the northern end of the pool.

Just last year, the late Bob Royal, a regular swimmer and community worker, had a garden dedicated to his memory alongside the community hall and this spring the flowers there are coming alive with blossom.

His wife Sue, a regular swimmer herself, keeps it weed free and in top condition.

Dave Layton prepared the site and our Men’s Shed constructed the sign.

Since reopening, the relined and updated pool has become increasingly popular as the water temperature is rarely under 27 degrees.

The leak which caused the water to be cool has been fixed and other minor repairs have been made.

No Covid face masks are required and the shower block is open to all who establish their double vaccination status.

All enquiries can be answered on 49834730 or by accessing the Tilligerry Aquatic Center Facebook page.

By Geoff WALKER