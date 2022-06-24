Memory of Macksville’s late Marilyn Kay honoured with naming of hand-crafted timber boat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SHROUDED in family history and memories of life in Macksville, the family and friends of the late Marilyn Kay named and launched a hand-crafted timber boat in her memory earlier in June.

The naming of the sailboat, Marilyn K, took place at Ferry Street in Macksville.

“A very lovely gathering of over 100 locals including Mayor Rhonda Hoban, attended the launching at Macksville riverside on Sunday June 12, in the sunshine, a beautiful site,” said Norma Johnson, a close family friend, speaking at the launch.

Marilyn moved to Nambucca Heads in the 1950s after finishing her millinery course in Sydney.

She married and had two sons, tragically losing son Rodd in a fatal road accident.

Son Heath is the boat builder who built the Marilyn K.

“He has learnt his trade from some of the best craftsmen in the business, his wife Linda works beside him with his great friend Paul,” said Norma.

“Gus Monro, Heath’s uncle always wanted Heath to build him a boat and provided the cedar and other timber to complete the craft.”

Sadly, Marilyn passed away in December 2020, and never saw the boat finished.

Completing the circle, Heath built the boat for his uncle Gus and named it after his mum, Marilyn Kay.

By Andrea FERRARI