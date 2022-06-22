Men Gather Together program wins two gongs at Mid North Coast Local Health District Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley program, Jaanybarr Giirrwaawa – Men Gather Together, has won two awards at the Mid North Coast Local Health District Awards 2022.

Jaanybarr Giirrwaawa has won both the Keeping People Healthy and the Chief Executive’s Close the Gap Award.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District’s (MNCLHD) annual Health Innovation Awards recognise those who work to improve health outcomes for their communities.

Showcasing the Mid North Coast’s dedicated healthcare staff, innovative projects and devoted volunteers, the awards highlight how milestones can be achieved despite the challenges the district has faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

MNCLHD Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick applauded the award winners and said the ceremony was an opportunity to recognise the successes of staff and volunteers, while reflecting on how projects and initiatives can help to shape the patient journey.

“It was wonderful to be able to present some well-deserved accolades to the teams and individuals behind these community-focused health solutions that make such a difference in our local communities,” Mr Dowrick said.

“I congratulate all the winners and finalists, and celebrate their dedication, innovation and resilience in both the clinical and corporate setting.”

The awards ceremony, attended by Craig and Michelle Jarrett from the Jaanybarr Giirrwaawa – Men Gather Together program, took place at Sails Resort in Port Macquarie recently.

By Andrea FERRARI