Men of League help Group 2 Junior Rugby League

WITH the latest NRL season kicking off recently, rugby league’s main charity continues to impact the lives of many across the region.

The Men of League Foundation plays a vital role in fundraising efforts across the North Coast.

North Coast Men of League provides assistance with everything from surgery, rehabilitation, equipment and specialist care to wellbeing visits to homes and hospitals to address social isolation and promote mental health.

They also hold charity days at various local venues, including the Coffs Harbour Race Club, Coffs Harbour Yacht Club, Park Beach Bowling Club, and Sawtell Bowling Club.

Raffles are held each Friday night with proceeds going towards Group 2 Junior Rugby League.

The North Coast Men of League’s first social day of the year will be held on Sunday, 28 March at Park Beach Bowls Club, which will double as a Remembrance Day for the passing of Joe Gauci; a former player, coach, keen bowler and supporter of the Coffs Harbour region.

North Coast Men of League president Peter Barrett said that the charity organisation played a vital role in helping to support the future of rugby league.

“Men of League need to get behind the juniors to help our game survive and get more boys and girls playing the game as it all starts with juniors,” he said.

“It just needs support as junior league is disappearing and they need any bit of help they can get.”

The Men of League Foundation has grown to be regarded as the charity of rugby league.

Its mission remains to provide a wide range of wellbeing support and referrals in a professional and timely manner to those within the rugby league community who are in genuine need and are unable to overcome that need within their own resources.

By Aiden BURGESS