Men of League help Group 2 Rugby League juniors

THE main charity of rugby league has recently helped the region’s rugby league juniors.

The North Coast Men of League presented $1,000.00 to the Junior Rugby League presidents of the Sawtell Panthers and Coffs Harbour Comets.

The North Coast Men of League charity organisation will continue to raise money at the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club on Friday nights, aiming to help the Bellingen Magpies and Orara Valley Tomahawks Juniors next.

Sawtell Panthers junior president Bec House praised the generous contribution of Men of League to Group 2 Junior Rugby League.

“It’s a great honour to receive such a donation from Men of League,” she said.

“The support that they are giving Sawtell Junior Rugby League Club is incredible.

“We are able to purchase new and updated equipment for the kids thanks to them.”

House highlighted to News Of The Area the importance of supporting junior rugby league.

“Without the support of the local community and NSWRL the game will cease to exist in the area,” she said.

“If it wasn’t for the local community and sponsors we wouldn’t be able to run a club, we wouldn’t be able to purchase equipment, clothing etc.

“They hold a big part in supporting Junior Rugby League.”

North Coast Men of League president Peter Barrett said supporting junior rugby league was an important initiative of the organisation.

“Men of League need to get behind the juniors to help our game survive and get more boys and girls playing the game as it all starts with juniors,” he said.

“Grass roots rugby league should be the focus of all locals.”

North Coast Men of League hold charity days at various local venues, including the Coffs Harbour Race Club, Coffs Harbour Yacht Club, Park Beach Bowling Club, and Sawtell Bowling Club.

Raffles are held each Friday night with proceeds going towards Group 2 Junior Rugby League.

By Aiden BURGESS