Men’s Shed garage sale raises $1442 for flood victims

THE Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Men’s Shed hosted a garage sale last Saturday in support of flood affected areas in the north of the state.

Despite the weather, the sale had a great turnout from the people of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest, raising $1442.



“Many people gave a little extra above the purchase price for the good cause,” said John Adkins, President, TGHN Men’s Shed.

“The money raised will go to food parcels for needy people in the flood areas.”

The local Men’s Shed are also looking for ways to support the Lismore Men’s Shed.

“They have lost everything, with the flood waters going virtually to the roof of their shed in South Lismore.

“The power of the floodwaters was so great that it moved all their equipment and benches to the far wall of the shed even though the shed was closed up and locked at the time.

“Their insurance doesn’t cover flood waters of course, so they’ll have to start from scratch again. “We are now looking at what excess equipment we may have at our Shed that we can get to them once they have cleaned up all the mess up there,” said John.