Men’s Shed grants open for Shed Development funding

THE Australian Government Department of Health National Shed Development Program’s new round of grants is open for applications, closing on 25 February 2022.

Liz MacDonald, Shed Development, Australian Men’s Shed Association told News Of The Area, “The grants program has been administered by The Australian Men’s Shed Association since 2010 with Round 23 is currently open.



“Times have been quite difficult for Sheds during the past two years with Covid lockdowns and other Public Health Orders.

“As not-for-profit organisations, Men’s Sheds rely on their fundraising to maintain the activities and operations of their Shed.

“The National Shed Development Program grants provide an opportunity for the Sheds to make improvements to the facility, additional activities for their members and contribute to their communities,” said Liz.

Men’s Sheds are a vital community investment delivering programs and activities that foster community spirit, connect communities and contribute to building inclusivity.

Most ‘shedders’ see themselves as having a strong sense of belonging and ownership of their Shed, share fellowship, camaraderie and devote most of their time to worthwhile community projects.

Men’s Sheds not only play important roles in the overall improvement of health and wellbeing but also positively engage within their community for the benefit of their community.

Individual Men’s Sheds in Australia can apply for a range of financial support across the following three funding categories:

Category One – Health and Wellbeing and Events, Max Funding $8,000.

Category Two – Shed Improvements, Max Funding $8,000

Category Three – Equipment, Max Funding $5,000.

Ken Ryan, the Assistant Treasurer and past President and Vice President at Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed, is very familiar with the grants process and has been applying successfully, and sometimes unsuccessfully, on behalf of the Coffs Shed.

“Our Coffs Shed has received two NSDP grants both in category 3 – Tools & Equipment.

“In Round 11 in 2015/6 we applied and were successful for a grant of $4,000 for Makita Drills Router, Router Set, Router Table etc. and in 2017 in Round 15 we received $2,500 for a milling machine and mig welder package and dust collector.

“This equipment and tools have all gone towards achieving our vision, to advance the health and well-being of Shed members in the Coffs Coast region by providing a safe, happy and non-judgemental environment where skilled and unskilled members of all ages and abilities can, in the company of other members pursue hobbies, pastimes and interests, learn new skills, practice and pass on old skills, learn about their own and others health and well-being, and by their efforts contribute to their families, friends, the shed and the broader community.”

For more information contact [email protected].

To see the Guidelines, visit https://mensshed.org/development-grants/.

By Andrea FERRARI