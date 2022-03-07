Men’s Shed to host Garage Sale to support Lismore flood victims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Men’s Shed is having a special Garage Sale this Saturday, March 12, with all proceeds going to flood victims in Lismore.

“Not being content with raising $500 from a whip around of members on Monday that was immediately donated to the Salvation Army’s flood victim appeal, the Shed members wanted to do more,” said John Adkins, President, TGHN Men’s Shed.

The idea of a garage sale in support of the flood victims was then raised, and Shed members have been busy donating tools and equipment for the sale.

The Garage Sale will run from 7am to 12 noon this Saturday, 12 March at the TGHN Men’s Shed site at 25 Wanya Rd, Tea Gardens (in the industrial estate).

All proceeds from the garage sale will go to flood victims in Lismore and surrounding areas.

“It’s our way of letting the people up there know that we care,” said John.