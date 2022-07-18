Mentor Support Network scholarship applications now open

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Hunter-based Mentor Support Network (MSN) is calling applications for up to 50 scholarships that will be awarded under its 2023 educational scholarship program.

MSN Chairperson Judy Hart said the scholarships were designed to mainly assist disadvantaged students who will be entering Year 11 studies next year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“The scholarships will assist eligible students aged fifteen years and over to reach their potential in terms of their individual educational and career goals,” said Judy.

“Scholarships are granted to students who demonstrate the drive and determination to achieve educational goals, despite experiencing financial need.

“The scholarships are not necessarily awarded because of academic achievement.”

MSN, which has provided nearly 400 scholarships valued at $700,000 since it started its scholarship program in 2008, has been in touch with Hunter Region schools and other educational institutions to promote the 2023 scholarships.

The important dates in applying for the 2023 scholarships are:

Applications open – Monday, 18 July 2022

Applications close – Friday, 23 September 2022

Applications Reviewed – early October 2022

Interviews – from mid-October 2022

Applicants notified – early November 2022

Formal presentation ceremony – early May 2023

Judy said that although the bulk of the scholarships will be awarded to high school students, applications are invited from people studying at other educational institutions in the Hunter Region such as TAFE or enrolled in an apprenticeship program (including V.E.T.).

“Scholarships are valued between $1,000 and $3,000 and during the twelve months of the program MSN maintains contact with all recipients,” added Judy.

MSN’s Educational Scholarship Program is made available through the generosity of the organisation’s sponsors, donors and members.

Full details of the Education Scholarship Program are available by logging onto

www.mentorsupportnetwork.com.au and visiting ‘Support/Educational Scholarships’ on the main menu.