Meryl Swanson MP supports Share The Dignity Drive

MEMBER for Paterson, Meryl Swanson MP is proudly supporting the Share The Dignity Drive.

Organised by National charity Share The Dignity, the initiative ensures that all women have access to basic sanitary items.



Recently, Share The Dignity installed their first vending machine in Raymond Terrace Library, and now Ms Swanson is thrilled to be extending the Share The Dignity Drive to her office at 35 Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace.

Each year The Dignity Drive occurs, encouraging people to purchase sanitary products and donate them to collection points to help end period poverty.

“This is a fantastic initiative that makes a difference to the lives of local women and girls experiencing homelessness and poverty.

“Every woman should have access to such a basic necessity but sadly we understand that many are going without.

“Since 2015 Share the dignity have collected over 600,000 ‘It’s in the bag’ donations for girls and women in need as well as this they’ve collected an additional three million sanitary products since 2015 and successfully installed 250 PinkBox Vending Machines across Australia,” Ms Swanson told News Of The Area.

Ms Swanson encourages the local community to get involved and support Share The Dignity’s real and on-the-ground difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence or simply doing it tough.

“I’m extremely grateful to the local community for embracing such an important cause.

“We know that people across our region are caring and generous.

“My office is a current donation point, and I encourage everyone who can to drop off sanitary items to please do so,” Meryl Swanson said.

By Tara CAMPBELL