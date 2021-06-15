Meryl Swanson Presents Soldiers Point Lions With Stronger Communities Grant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIONS are here in our community and living up to their motto “We Serve”.

The members of the Soldiers Point Lions Club are often seen out in the community making a difference.



From feeding the SES or the RFS when the chips are down, to supplying groceries for the needy or delivering local primary schools with a BBQ, the Lions Club of Soldiers Point are there.

Soldiers Point Lions Club applied for a grant under Stronger Communities Grant Program and were successful for the amount of $3800.

Sharon Blunt of Soldiers Point Lions Club told News Of The Area, “This was to provide our Club with a new fridge and freezer at our shed and for a camping fridge in our trailer.

“These purchases will assist us to provide quality BBQ’s for members of our community.

“Our old fridge and freezer were over 30 years old so we were in desperate need to update both and with this grant we now have the space to store our produce for our BBQ’s.”

Grant funds will also assist the Lions to update equipment inside their trailer and provide solar panels on the roof of the trailer to assist with power for the camping fridge and cash register.

“We would like to thank Meryl Swanson and her colleagues for all their assistance offered to us during the grant process.

The funds raised by Soldiers Point Lions Club are returned to our community to support various projects.

“We also support Australian Lions and Lions International for disaster and emergency relief.

“Our Club is always looking for more volunteers, one more member gives us two more hands to provide service for our community, at home and internationally.

“At Lions we make things happen,” she proudly said.

By Marian SAMPSON