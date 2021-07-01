Mid North Coast Cross Country Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 1, 2021 MNC Cross Country – 27 Jun 2021 at Williams Road Bongil Bongil Results: 2km (Male) – Daniel Craig 8:00, 1; Dylan Hannaford 9:12, 2; Kweller Happ 9:14, 3; Reuben Wong 9:33, 4; Andrew Wong 9:34, 5; Astin Nuttall 10:56, 6; Max Herbert 11:44, 7; William Byron 12:07, 8; Lachlan Herbert 12:27, 9; Darcy Nixon 14:09, 10; Jayce Nixon 14:14, 11; Chris Hamilton 14:16, 12; Heath Bianchi 16:00, 13; Steve Thompson 16:03, 14; Jack Petrohelos 16:25, 15; Leon Petrohelos 16:27, 16; Iggi Nuttall 17:14, 17; Drew Herbert 19:14, 18; Nixon Bayndrian 21:57, 19; Shaun Bayndrian 21:59, 20. Results: 2km (Female) – Poppy Barclay 8:59, 1; Willow Nuttall 10:00, 2; Anthea Martin 10:04, 3; Clare Peterson 10:16, 4; Lola Barclay 10:24, 5; Amy Hannaford 10:25, 6; Bayley Johnson 10:50, 7; Sophie Parkes 11:58, 8; Clarissa Hull 12:28, 9; Chelsea Collard 13:08, 10; Catherine Frost 13:13, 11; Ella Petrohelos 13:42, 12; Vicky McClure 13:53, 13; Tracey Burridge 14:47, 14; Elle Bianchi 15:03, 15; Violet Wong 15:34, 16; Stacy Wong 15:35, 17; Hayley Byron 15:37, 18; Matilda Maley 15:44, 19; Alira Bayndrian 15:45, 20; Tina Thompson 16:01, 21; Scarlett Nixon 18:13, 22; Jac Nixon 18:14, 23; Trish Herbert 19:15, 24. Results: 5km (Male) – Tom Maley 20:38, 1; James Karrasch 21:38, 2; Eddie Harrod 23:54, 3; Mitchell Karrasch 24:41, 4; Simon Price 25:01, 5; Shaun Bayndrian 25:20, 6; Finn Moffatt 29:01, 7; Andrew Wong 29:44, 8; Max Herbert 31:54, 9; Charles Templeton 33:45, 10; Paddy Moffat 33:54, 11; Matt Moffatt 33:54, 12; Steve Thompson 41:47, 13. Results: 5km (Female) – Joey Kuchel 22:11, 1; Georgia Kuchel 22:34, 2; Stacy Wong 25:50, 3; Lara Karrasch 27:19, 4; Michelle Randall 28:11, 5; Esther Hartley 29:07, 6; Lily-Mei Wong 29:41, 7; Toni Berrington 30:06, 8; Alira Bayndrian 31:04, 9; Amanda Nunes 31:06, 10; Jac Nixon 33:04, 11; Julie Barker 34:06, 12. Results: 10km (Male) – Benjamin Burridge 37:19, 1; Paul Woodhouse 42:00, 2; Jayce Nixon 43:10, 3; Adam Cox 53:37, 4; Chris Hamilton 53:38, 5; Chris Fleming 58:00, 6; Graham McIntosh 1:01:10, 7; Stephen Boyd 1:01:53, 8. Results: 10km (Female) – Tina Thompson 56:47, 1; Clarissa Hull 1 :01:10, 2.