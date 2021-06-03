Mid North Coast Kennards Hire Rugby Round 6

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hastings Valley Vikings reversed their 1st Round loss to Port Macquarie Pirates with a hard fought win at their home ground on Saturday.

The Vikings again led with their defence to hold the talented Pirates attack to only 1 try in winning the game 24 -5.

In the other Upper Mid North Coast Premiership match Southern Cross University Marlins notched up their first win of the year with a hard fought 40 – 33 victory over the Kempsey Cannonballs.

In Lower Mid North Coast Rugby defending Premiers the Manning River Rats were too strong for the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins winning 29 – 10 at Forster.

In the other match Wauchope Thunder accounted for the Old Bar Clams.

Next week is the final round before the NSW Country Championships in Tamworth and Mid North Coast hope to announce 2 strong teams to compete for the Country titles in Mens and Womens.

Teams will be finalised and announced this week.

Mid North Coast Rugby Union

Results Rd6 29 May 2021

Upper Mid North Coast

1st Grade

SCU Marlins 40 def Kempsey 33

Hastings Valley 24 def Port Macquarie 5

Lower Mid North Coast

1st Grade

Manning River 29 def Forster Tuncurry 10

Wauchope 45 def Old Bar 0

By Bruce WORBOYS