Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists announced

AN ARRAY of Coffs Coast businesses have been announced as finalists in the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, recognised for their outstanding achievement and contributions to the local economy.

NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrate business success and resilience.

Dannielle Watt, Welcome Dental – Urunga and Gaye Conway, Coffs Coast News Of The Area’s Client Account Manager have been named as finalists in the ‘Outstanding Employee’ category.

Kirsty Christensen, Welcome Dental – Urunga and Douglas Connor, News Of The Area’s Group Editor are in contention for the ‘Outstanding Young Business Leader’ award.

Anthony Zullo, Wet Seal Australia – North Boambee Valley is a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Business Leader’ Category.

Coffs Coast News Of The Area is also up for the ‘Outstanding Standup’ award.

Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga and Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley are finalists in the ‘Excellence in Small Business’ and ‘Excellence in Innovation’ categories, while Welcome Dental – Urunga are in contention for the ‘Excellence in Small Business’ and ‘Employer of Choice’ categories.

Key Employment – Coffs Harbour will hope to take out the ‘Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion’ award, while Pathfinders Ltd – Coffs Harbour are up for the ‘Outstanding Community Organisation’ award.

Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Friday 9 September at Sails by Rydges at Port Macquarie.

Kellon Beard, Regional Director – Mid North Coast, Business NSW, said this year’s finalists represent a fantastic cross-section of businesses from right across the Mid North Coast.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Mid North Coast businesses,” said Mr Beard.

“Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres on the Mid North Coast, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Urunga, Medowie, Telegraph Point and Moorland.

Winners of the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in November.

“These awards would not be possible but for the support from outstanding local businesses who sponsor the program.

“This year we are honoured to have Coastline Credit Union as a major sponsor and we thank them and our award sponsors, Mid North Coast Community College, Hastings Co-op, Cassegrain, MBC recruitment, and AusIndustry Entrepreneurs’ Programme, for their support.

“Based on the calibre of this year’s finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards,” Mr Beard said.

2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists

Outstanding Employee

Beau Henry, Key Employment – Kempsey

Dannielle Watt, Welcome Dental – Urunga

Erin Freeman, Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie

Felicity Hughes, One Agency Port Macquarie Wauchope – Wauchope

Gaye Conway, Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie

Outstanding Young Business Leader

Candice Andrews, CNA Design Studio – Medowie

Daniel Parry-Hawkins, DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance – Wauchope

Douglas Connor, Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie

Jessica Evans, The Hummingbird Music Studio – Tuncurry

Kinne Ring, Country Universities Centre Macleay Valley – Kempsey

Kirsty Christensen, Welcome Dental – Urunga

Willow Rissel, Brows By Willow – Port Macquarie

Outstanding Business Leader

Anthony Zullo, Wet Seal Australia – North Boambee Valley

David Cunningham, South West Rocks Country Club – South West Rocks

David Ross, Direction Accounting – Port Macquarie

Guy Terkelsen, Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie

Jo Hollis, All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie

Lisa Reed, Key Employment – Kempsey

Stacey Morgan, Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie

Outstanding Start Up

BlueKee Pty Ltd – Tuncurry

Brilliant-Online – Port Macquarie

Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie

Frankie’s Cafe and Catering – Port Macquarie

Grow to Glow Mid North Coast – Crosslands

L’idole Collaboration – West Kempsey

Pippa Owen Design – Port Macquarie

Rock Solid Fitness – Taree

The Hummingbird Music Studio – Tuncurry

Excellence in Micro Business

Brows By Willow – Port Macquarie

DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance – Wauchope

Mirror Mirror Hair Lounge – South West Rocks

Qi and Tonic – Wauchope

Excellence in Small Business

Kirstie’s Skinsational Beauty Therapy – Kempsey

Moorland Cottage Café – Moorland

Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie

Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic – Port Macquarie

Professionals Harrington – Harrington

R & R Property – Stroud

Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga

Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley

Excellence in Large Business

All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie

Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie

Kempsey Macleay RSL Club – Kempsey

South West Rocks Country Club – South West Rocks

Welcome Dental – Urunga

Excellence in Innovation

Key Employment – Kempsey

Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie

Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga

Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley

Excellence in Sustainability

Hastings Co-op – Wauchope

Kempsey Shire Council – Kempsey

Valley Industries – Taree

Employer of Choice

All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie

Key Employment – Kempsey

Moorland Cottage Café – Moorland

Welcome Dental – Urunga

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion

Key Employment – Coffs Harbour

Rampage Marine and Fabrication – Telegraph Point

Valley Industries – Taree

Outstanding Community Organisation

Dundaloo Support Services – Taree

Hastings Co-op – Wauchope

headspace Port Macquarie – Port Macquarie

Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services – Port Macquarie

Linked Community Services – Port Macquarie

Pathfinders Ltd – Coffs Harbour

Taree Universities Campus – Taree

Valley Industries – Taree

Outstanding Chamber of Commerce

Business Port Macquarie – Port Macquarie

Mid North Coast Business of the Year