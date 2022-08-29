Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists announced Coffs Coast by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 29, 2022 AN ARRAY of Coffs Coast businesses have been announced as finalists in the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, recognised for their outstanding achievement and contributions to the local economy. NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrate business success and resilience. Dannielle Watt, Welcome Dental – Urunga and Gaye Conway, Coffs Coast News Of The Area’s Client Account Manager have been named as finalists in the ‘Outstanding Employee’ category. Kirsty Christensen, Welcome Dental – Urunga and Douglas Connor, News Of The Area’s Group Editor are in contention for the ‘Outstanding Young Business Leader’ award. Anthony Zullo, Wet Seal Australia – North Boambee Valley is a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Business Leader’ Category. Coffs Coast News Of The Area is also up for the ‘Outstanding Standup’ award. Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga and Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley are finalists in the ‘Excellence in Small Business’ and ‘Excellence in Innovation’ categories, while Welcome Dental – Urunga are in contention for the ‘Excellence in Small Business’ and ‘Employer of Choice’ categories. Key Employment – Coffs Harbour will hope to take out the ‘Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion’ award, while Pathfinders Ltd – Coffs Harbour are up for the ‘Outstanding Community Organisation’ award. Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Friday 9 September at Sails by Rydges at Port Macquarie. Kellon Beard, Regional Director – Mid North Coast, Business NSW, said this year’s finalists represent a fantastic cross-section of businesses from right across the Mid North Coast. “It’s been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Mid North Coast businesses,” said Mr Beard. “Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres on the Mid North Coast, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Urunga, Medowie, Telegraph Point and Moorland. Winners of the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in November. “These awards would not be possible but for the support from outstanding local businesses who sponsor the program. “This year we are honoured to have Coastline Credit Union as a major sponsor and we thank them and our award sponsors, Mid North Coast Community College, Hastings Co-op, Cassegrain, MBC recruitment, and AusIndustry Entrepreneurs’ Programme, for their support. “Based on the calibre of this year’s finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards,” Mr Beard said. 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists Outstanding Employee Beau Henry, Key Employment – Kempsey Dannielle Watt, Welcome Dental – Urunga Erin Freeman, Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie Felicity Hughes, One Agency Port Macquarie Wauchope – Wauchope Gaye Conway, Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie Outstanding Young Business Leader Candice Andrews, CNA Design Studio – Medowie Daniel Parry-Hawkins, DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance – Wauchope Douglas Connor, Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie Jessica Evans, The Hummingbird Music Studio – Tuncurry Kinne Ring, Country Universities Centre Macleay Valley – Kempsey Kirsty Christensen, Welcome Dental – Urunga Willow Rissel, Brows By Willow – Port Macquarie Outstanding Business Leader Anthony Zullo, Wet Seal Australia – North Boambee Valley David Cunningham, South West Rocks Country Club – South West Rocks David Ross, Direction Accounting – Port Macquarie Guy Terkelsen, Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie Jo Hollis, All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie Lisa Reed, Key Employment – Kempsey Stacey Morgan, Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie Outstanding Start Up BlueKee Pty Ltd – Tuncurry Brilliant-Online – Port Macquarie Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie Frankie’s Cafe and Catering – Port Macquarie Grow to Glow Mid North Coast – Crosslands L’idole Collaboration – West Kempsey Pippa Owen Design – Port Macquarie Rock Solid Fitness – Taree The Hummingbird Music Studio – Tuncurry Excellence in Micro Business Brows By Willow – Port Macquarie DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance – Wauchope Mirror Mirror Hair Lounge – South West Rocks Qi and Tonic – Wauchope Excellence in Small Business Kirstie’s Skinsational Beauty Therapy – Kempsey Moorland Cottage Café – Moorland Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic – Port Macquarie Professionals Harrington – Harrington R & R Property – Stroud Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley Excellence in Large Business All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie Kempsey Macleay RSL Club – Kempsey South West Rocks Country Club – South West Rocks Welcome Dental – Urunga Excellence in Innovation Key Employment – Kempsey Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley Excellence in Sustainability Hastings Co-op – Wauchope Kempsey Shire Council – Kempsey Valley Industries – Taree Employer of Choice All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie Key Employment – Kempsey Moorland Cottage Café – Moorland Welcome Dental – Urunga Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion Key Employment – Coffs Harbour Rampage Marine and Fabrication – Telegraph Point Valley Industries – Taree Outstanding Community Organisation Dundaloo Support Services – Taree Hastings Co-op – Wauchope headspace Port Macquarie – Port Macquarie Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services – Port Macquarie Linked Community Services – Port Macquarie Pathfinders Ltd – Coffs Harbour Taree Universities Campus – Taree Valley Industries – Taree Outstanding Chamber of Commerce Business Port Macquarie – Port Macquarie Mid North Coast Business of the Year To be advised on the night