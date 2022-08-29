Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists announced

AN ARRAY of Coffs Coast businesses have been announced as finalists in the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, recognised for their outstanding achievement and contributions to the local economy.

NSW Business Awards recognise growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrate business success and resilience.

Dannielle Watt, Welcome Dental – Urunga and Gaye Conway, Coffs Coast News Of The Area’s Client Account Manager have been named as finalists in the ‘Outstanding Employee’ category.

Kirsty Christensen, Welcome Dental – Urunga and Douglas Connor, News Of The Area’s Group Editor are in contention for the ‘Outstanding Young Business Leader’ award.

Anthony Zullo, Wet Seal Australia – North Boambee Valley is a finalist in the ‘Outstanding Business Leader’ Category.
Coffs Coast News Of The Area is also up for the ‘Outstanding Standup’ award.

Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga and Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley are finalists in the ‘Excellence in Small Business’ and ‘Excellence in Innovation’ categories, while Welcome Dental – Urunga are in contention for the ‘Excellence in Small Business’ and ‘Employer of Choice’ categories.

Key Employment – Coffs Harbour will hope to take out the ‘Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion’ award, while Pathfinders Ltd – Coffs Harbour are up for the ‘Outstanding Community Organisation’ award.

Winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner and Award Celebration on Friday 9 September at Sails by Rydges at Port Macquarie.

Kellon Beard, Regional Director – Mid North Coast, Business NSW, said this year’s finalists represent a fantastic cross-section of businesses from right across the Mid North Coast.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging number of years for many businesses and continues to be so, but these awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Mid North Coast businesses,” said Mr Beard.

“Whilst we generally expect to see finalists from our main centres on the Mid North Coast, we are excited to see finalists from our smaller communities including Urunga, Medowie, Telegraph Point and Moorland.

Winners of the 2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards, will go on to represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in November.

“These awards would not be possible but for the support from outstanding local businesses who sponsor the program.

“This year we are honoured to have Coastline Credit Union as a major sponsor and we thank them and our award sponsors, Mid North Coast Community College, Hastings Co-op, Cassegrain, MBC recruitment, and AusIndustry Entrepreneurs’ Programme, for their support.

“Based on the calibre of this year’s finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards,” Mr Beard said.

2022 Mid North Coast NSW Business Awards Finalists

 

Outstanding Employee

  • Beau Henry, Key Employment – Kempsey
  • Dannielle Watt, Welcome Dental – Urunga
  • Erin Freeman, Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie
  • Felicity Hughes, One Agency Port Macquarie Wauchope – Wauchope
  • Gaye Conway, Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie

Outstanding Young Business Leader

  • Candice Andrews, CNA Design Studio – Medowie
  • Daniel Parry-Hawkins, DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance – Wauchope
  • Douglas Connor, Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie
  • Jessica Evans, The Hummingbird Music Studio – Tuncurry
  • Kinne Ring, Country Universities Centre Macleay Valley – Kempsey
  • Kirsty Christensen, Welcome Dental – Urunga
  • Willow Rissel, Brows By Willow – Port Macquarie

Outstanding Business Leader

  • Anthony Zullo, Wet Seal Australia – North Boambee Valley
  • David Cunningham, South West Rocks Country Club – South West Rocks
  • David Ross, Direction Accounting – Port Macquarie
  • Guy Terkelsen, Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie
  • Jo Hollis, All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie
  • Lisa Reed, Key Employment – Kempsey
  • Stacey Morgan, Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie

Outstanding Start Up

  • BlueKee Pty Ltd – Tuncurry
  • Brilliant-Online – Port Macquarie
  • Coffs Coast News Of The Area – Medowie
  • Frankie’s Cafe and Catering – Port Macquarie
  • Grow to Glow Mid North Coast – Crosslands
  • L’idole Collaboration – West Kempsey
  • Pippa Owen Design – Port Macquarie
  • Rock Solid Fitness – Taree
  • The Hummingbird Music Studio – Tuncurry

Excellence in Micro Business

  • Brows By Willow – Port Macquarie
  • DPH Handyman & Yard Maintenance – Wauchope
  • Mirror Mirror Hair Lounge – South West Rocks
  • Qi and Tonic – Wauchope

Excellence in Small Business

  • Kirstie’s Skinsational Beauty Therapy – Kempsey
  • Moorland Cottage Café – Moorland
  • Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie
  • Port Medical Aesthetics Clinic – Port Macquarie
  • Professionals Harrington – Harrington
  • R & R Property – Stroud
  • Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga
  • Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley

Excellence in Large Business

  • All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie
  • Hastings Physio and Health – Port Macquarie
  • Kempsey Macleay RSL Club – Kempsey
  • South West Rocks Country Club – South West Rocks
  • Welcome Dental – Urunga

Excellence in Innovation

 

  • Key Employment – Kempsey
  • Port Macquarie Performing Arts – Port Macquarie
  • Urunga Pharmacy – Urunga
  • Wet-seal Australia – North Boambee Valley

Excellence in Sustainability

  • Hastings Co-op – Wauchope
  • Kempsey Shire Council – Kempsey
  • Valley Industries – Taree

Employer of Choice

  • All Disability Plan Management – Port Macquarie
  • Key Employment – Kempsey
  • Moorland Cottage Café – Moorland
  • Welcome Dental – Urunga

Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion

  • Key Employment – Coffs Harbour
  • Rampage Marine and Fabrication – Telegraph Point
  • Valley Industries – Taree

Outstanding Community Organisation

  • Dundaloo Support Services – Taree
  • Hastings Co-op – Wauchope
  • headspace Port Macquarie – Port Macquarie
  • Liberty Domestic & Family Violence Specialist Services – Port Macquarie
  • Linked Community Services – Port Macquarie
  • Pathfinders Ltd – Coffs Harbour
  • Taree Universities Campus – Taree
  • Valley Industries – Taree

Outstanding Chamber of Commerce

  • Business Port Macquarie – Port Macquarie

Mid North Coast Business of the Year

  • To be advised on the night

