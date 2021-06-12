Mid North Coast Paramedics taking action for fair pay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FAIR PAY for NSW paramedics is the motive for the day of industrial action on 10 June.

The Health Services Union (HSU) paramedics will take this historic, state-wide stand against New South Wales Treasurer, Dominic Perrottet’s proposal to cut their pay, by only attending the most urgent, life threatening emergencies.

Steve Fraser, VP Northern Rivers/Mid North Coast HSU and an Operational Paramedic, told News Of The Area, “The NSW paramedics are the lowest paid in Australia.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Paramedics in all states are held to the same standards across the nation but we’re paid less that our colleagues in other states.”

Last year paramedics were awarded a 0.3 per cent rise.

This year, the Government’s proposed 1.5 per cent pay increase offer is again less than inflation, which NSW Treasury currently forecasts at 2.2 per cent for the coming year.

In the last year paramedics were exposed to COVID-19, floods, and before that, the bushfires.

“Paramedics have had enough,” said Steve.

“We’re just seeking equality with the other states as we have the same registration fees and general costs to keep up with the times – we’re grossly underpaid and falling backwards.

“Paramedics are making life-saving decisions every day and getting $38 per hour – that’s after four years of uni and ongoing education costs.

“Our paramedics were required to transport COVID-positive patients, without adequate protective equipment,” said Gerard Hayes, HSU NSW Secretary.

“NSW paramedics are already the worst paid in the country and personally carry the cost of their professional registration and education,” Gerard reiterated.

“We are flagging this action well in advance and have designed it to avoid impacting life threatening emergencies.”

The HSU executive predicts there will, however, be significant disruption on the day.

Steve added, “The trouble with us is that we care about what we do – we will be attending life threatening incidents…car accidents and heart attacks but not minor injuries.”

“(Treasurer) Dominic Perrottet can avert all of this by coming to the table with a fair pay offer.”

By Andrea FERRARI